Red Flag Warning issued March 12 at 12:31AM MDT until March 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

today at 7:49 AM
Published 12:31 AM

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Friday morning through Friday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 222, 224, 226, 227, 228,
229 and 230.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

National Weather Service

