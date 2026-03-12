Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued March 12 at 11:36AM MDT until March 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

today at 6:49 PM
Published 11:36 AM

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Friday. A Fire Weather Watch has
also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low
relative humidity is in effect from Saturday morning through
Saturday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 222, 224, 226, 227, 228,
229 and 230.

* WINDS…For today and tomorrow, West 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
35 mph. For Saturday, West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50
mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.

* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires could
uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

National Weather Service

