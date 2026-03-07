Red Flag Warning issued March 7 at 11:44AM MST until March 8 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from noon to 7 PM MST Sunday. A Fire Weather Watch has

also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low

relative humidity is in effect from Monday morning through Monday

evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 229 and 230.

* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise

extreme caution with any outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.