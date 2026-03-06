Winter Weather Advisory issued March 6 at 7:35PM MST until March 7 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, and Pikes Peak
Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until midnight MST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with blowing snow and low
visibility. Expect slick and snow covered roads with deteriorating
conditions possible through this evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.