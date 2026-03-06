Winter Weather Advisory issued March 6 at 7:35PM MST until March 7 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley, and Western and Central Fremont
County Below 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until midnight MST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult. Expect slick and snow covered
roads with hazardous travel conditions through this evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.