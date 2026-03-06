Winter Weather Advisory issued March 6 at 7:35PM MST until March 7 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso, Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500
Feet, and Pikes Peak,Teller County and the Rampart Range Between
7500 and 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until midnight MST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slick and snow covered roads. Conditions will
remain hazardous through the evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.