Winter Weather Advisory issued March 6 at 6:49AM MST until March 7 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso, Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500
Feet, and Teller County and the Rampart Range Above 7500.
* WHEN…Until midnight MST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slick and snow covered roads with periods of
blowing snow and low visibility. Conditions will deteriorate
quickly during the morning commute and remain hazardous through
the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.