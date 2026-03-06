Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 6 at 6:49AM MST until March 7 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 6:49 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8
inches.

* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley, and Western and Central Fremont
County Below 8500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until midnight MST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Expect slick and snow
covered roads at times with deteriorating travel conditions
through the morning. Roads will remain slick and snow covered into
the evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.