Winter Weather Advisory issued March 6 at 1:27AM MST until March 7 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 12
inches. Locally higher amounts will be possible across the east
facing slopes of the Wets and northern Sangre De Cristo
mountains. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, and Pikes Peak
Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to midnight MST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with blowing snow and low
visibility. Expect slick and snow covered roads with deteriorating
conditions through Friday morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.