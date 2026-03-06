Winter Weather Advisory issued March 6 at 1:27AM MST until March 7 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8
inches.
* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley, and Western and Central Fremont
County Below 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to midnight MST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Expect slick and snow
covered roads at times with deteriorating travel conditions
through the morning. Roads will remain slick and snow covered into
the evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.