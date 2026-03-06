Winter Weather Advisory issued March 6 at 1:27AM MST until March 7 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso, Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500
Feet, and Pikes Peak, Teller County and the Rampart Range Between
7500 and 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to midnight MST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slick and snow covered roads with periods of
blowing snow and low visibility. Conditions will deteriorate
quickly during the morning commute and remain hazardous through
the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.