Winter Weather Advisory issued March 6 at 11:45AM MST until March 7 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso, Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500
Feet, and Teller County/Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet/Pikes Peak
Between 7500 and 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until midnight MST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slick and snow covered roads with periods of
blowing snow and low visibility. Conditions will deteriorate
quickly near sunset and could remain hazardous through the evening
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.