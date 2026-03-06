Winter Weather Advisory issued March 6 at 11:45AM MST until March 7 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches.
* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley, and Western/Central Fremont County
Below 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until midnight MST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Expect slick and snow
covered roads at times with deteriorating travel conditions
through this evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.