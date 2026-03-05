Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 9:56PM MST until March 7 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 10
inches with locally up to a foot along the east slopes of the Wets
and northern Sangre De Cristo Mountains. Winds gusting as high as
40 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, and Pikes Peak
Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Friday to midnight MST Friday Night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with blowing snow and low
visibility. Expect slick and snow covered roads with deteriorating
conditions through Friday morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.