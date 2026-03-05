Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 9:56PM MST until March 7 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8
inches.
* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley, and Western and Central Fremont
County Below 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Friday to midnight MST Friday Night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Expect slick and snow
covered roads at times with deteriorating travel conditions
through the morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.