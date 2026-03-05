Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 10:52AM MST until March 7 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, Western
Mosquito Range/East Chaffee County Above 9000 Feet, and Pikes Peak
Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Friday to midnight MST Friday Night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with blowing snow and low
visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and power
lines.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.