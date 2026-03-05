Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 10:52AM MST until March 7 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso, Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500
Feet, and Teller County/Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet/Pikes Peak
Between 7500 and 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Friday to midnight MST Friday Night.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and blowing snow with
periods of lower visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact
the Friday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.