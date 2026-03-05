Red Flag Warning issued March 5 at 12:03PM MST until March 5 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 222, 224, 225, 226, 227,
228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The
strongest winds will be over and near the mountains.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.