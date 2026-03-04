Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued March 4 at 11:33AM MST until March 5 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MST Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 222, 224, 225, 226, 227,
228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will
uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

