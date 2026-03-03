Red Flag Warning issued March 3 at 12:58AM MST until March 3 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 229, 230 and 233.
* TIMING…From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* WINDS…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 14 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Avoid activities
which could start a wildfire.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.