Red Flag Warning issued March 3 at 11:34AM MST until March 3 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 229, 230 and 233.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, until 5 PM MST this
afternoon. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Thursday morning
through Thursday evening.

* WINDS…today, northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
Thursday, southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…today, 10 to 15 percent, Thursday, 5 to 10
percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

National Weather Service

