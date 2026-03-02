Red Flag Warning issued March 2 at 5:15AM MST until March 2 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MST this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 222.
* TIMING…From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MST this evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.
* TEMPERATURES…Up to 71.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.