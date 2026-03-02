Red Flag Warning issued March 2 at 5:15AM MST until March 2 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING

THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 229, 230, AND 233…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 229, 230 and 233.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM this morning to

7 PM MST this evening. For the Fire Weather Watch, from

Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise

extreme caution with any outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.