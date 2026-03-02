Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued March 2 at 11:32AM MST until March 2 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 5 PM MST Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 229, 230 and 233.

* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 7 PM MST this
evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM to 5 PM
MST Tuesday.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

