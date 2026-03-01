Red Flag Warning issued March 1 at 11:39PM MST until March 2 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 229, 230 and 233.
* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM to 7 PM MST
Monday. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Tuesday morning
through Tuesday afternoon.
* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.