Red Flag Warning issued March 1 at 11:35AM MST until March 2 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Monday. A Fire Weather Watch has

also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low

relative humidity is in effect from Tuesday morning through

Tuesday afternoon. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 229, 230 and 233.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM to 7 PM MST

Monday. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Tuesday morning

through Tuesday afternoon.

* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise

extreme caution with any outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.