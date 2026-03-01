Red Flag Warning issued March 1 at 11:35AM MST until March 2 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Monday. A Fire Weather Watch has
also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low
relative humidity is in effect from Tuesday morning through
Tuesday afternoon. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 229, 230 and 233.
* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM to 7 PM MST
Monday. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Tuesday morning
through Tuesday afternoon.
* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.