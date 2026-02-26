Red Flag Warning issued February 26 at 11:34AM MST until February 26 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 6 PM MST Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 222, 227, 228, 229 and 230.
* WINDS…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.