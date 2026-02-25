Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued February 25 at 6:39AM MST until February 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

today at 2:49 PM
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 228, 229 and 230.

* WINDS…Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph today.
Northwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph on Thursday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 14 percent today and as low as 12
percent on Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Avoid activities
which could start a wildfire.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

National Weather Service

