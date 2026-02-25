Red Flag Warning issued February 25 at 6:39AM MST until February 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 228, 229 and 230.

* WINDS…Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph today.

Northwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph on Thursday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 14 percent today and as low as 12

percent on Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Avoid activities

which could start a wildfire.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.