Red Flag Warning issued February 25 at 6:39AM MST until February 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 226, 227, 231, 232 and 233.
* WINDS…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Gusts up
to 50 mph possible across portions of El Paso County today.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15 percent today and as low as 12
percent on Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Avoid activities
which could start a wildfire.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.