Red Flag Warning issued February 25 at 4:58PM MST until February 26 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 222.
* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.