Red Flag Warning issued February 25 at 11:41AM MST until February 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 11 AM to 6 PM MST Thursday. A Fire Weather Watch has

also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low

relative humidity is in effect from Friday morning through Friday

afternoon. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 228, 229 and 230.

* WINDS…Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph today and

Thursday, northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph on Friday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch

and spread rapidly and erratically.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.