Red Flag Warning issued February 25 at 11:41AM MST until February 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 6 PM MST Thursday. A Fire Weather Watch has
also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low
relative humidity is in effect from Friday morning through Friday
afternoon. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 228, 229 and 230.
* WINDS…Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph today and
Thursday, northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph on Friday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.