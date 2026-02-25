Red Flag Warning issued February 25 at 11:41AM MST until February 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 6 PM MST Thursday. A Fire Weather Watch has
also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low
relative humidity is in effect from Friday morning through Friday
afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 227.
* WINDS…Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.