Red Flag Warning issued February 24 at 6:18PM MST until February 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING

THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 228, 229, AND 230…

…RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 228, 229, AND 230…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 228, 229 and 230.

* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch

and spread rapidly and erratically.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.