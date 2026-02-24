Red Flag Warning issued February 24 at 6:18PM MST until February 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
…RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 226, 227, 232, AND 233…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 226, 227, 232 and 233.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.