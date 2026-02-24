Red Flag Warning issued February 24 at 1:42AM MST until February 24 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 222, 226, 231 and 237.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph across the
plains. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in and
near the mountains.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent in and near the mountains.
As low as 7 percent across the southeast plains.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.