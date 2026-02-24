Red Flag Warning issued February 24 at 1:42AM MST until February 24 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229, 230, 232 and
233.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph today and west
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph on Wednesday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent Today, 12 to 15 percent
possible on Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.