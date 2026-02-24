Red Flag Warning issued February 24 at 11:48AM MST until February 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 11 AM to 5 PM MST Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch has

also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low

relative humidity is in effect from Thursday morning through

Thursday afternoon. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in

effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 228, 229 and 230.

* WINDS…today, west winds 15 to 25 with gusts up to 35 mph.

Wednesday west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Thursday

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch

and spread rapidly and erratically.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.