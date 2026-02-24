Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued February 24 at 11:48AM MST until February 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 5 PM MST Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch
is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227, 232 and 233.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

