Red Flag Warning issued February 24 at 11:48AM MST until February 24 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 222.
* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will
uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.