Red Flag Warning issued February 24 at 11:48AM MST until February 24 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 231 and 237.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.