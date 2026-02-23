Red Flag Warning issued February 23 at 4:53PM MST until February 24 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229, 230, 232 and

233.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 with gusts up to 35 mph on Tuesday, west

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph on Wednesday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent on Tuesday, 12 to 15 percent

on Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch

and spread rapidly and erratically.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.