Red Flag Warning issued February 23 at 11:37AM MST until February 24 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 10 AM to 6 PM MST Tuesday. A Fire Weather Watch has
also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low
relative humidity is in effect from Wednesday morning through
Wednesday afternoon. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in
effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229, 230, 232 and
233.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 with gusts up to 35 mph on Tuesday, west
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph on Wednesday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent on Tuesday, 12 to 15 percent
on Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.