Red Flag Warning issued February 23 at 11:37AM MST until February 24 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 10 AM to 6 PM MST Tuesday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 237.
* WINDS…West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fire that develops will catch and spread
quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.