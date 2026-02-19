High Wind Warning issued February 19 at 2:53AM MST until February 19 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain
Valley, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500
Feet, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.