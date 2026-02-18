Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 6:42PM MST until February 18 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulationso up to one inch. Winds
gusting as high as 70 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact highway 160 over La Veta Pass. Very strong winds could
cause tree damage and power outages.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.