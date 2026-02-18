Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 10:40AM MST until February 18 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 6 inches

across the higher areas. Winds gusting as high as 80 mph causing

areas of blowing snow.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could

impact highway 160 over La Veta Pass. Very strong winds could

cause tree damage and power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Intense snow bursts this afternoon could

cause treacherous travel conditions at times with near zero

visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.