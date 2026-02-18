Red Flag Warning issued February 18 at 7:01PM MST until February 19 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
…RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 227, 228, 230, AND 233…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 230 and 233.
* TIMING…From 10 AM to 7 PM MST Thursday.
* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.