Red Flag Warning issued February 18 at 12:42AM MST until February 18 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 12:42 AM

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 228 AND 230…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 228 and 230.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM this morning to
7 PM MST this evening. For the Fire Weather Watch, from
Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* WINDS…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph today. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph on Thursday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

National Weather Service

