Red Flag Warning issued February 18 at 12:42AM MST until February 18 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 228 AND 230…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 228 and 230.
* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM this morning to
7 PM MST this evening. For the Fire Weather Watch, from
Thursday morning through Thursday evening.
* WINDS…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph today. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph on Thursday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.