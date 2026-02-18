Red Flag Warning issued February 18 at 12:42AM MST until February 18 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING

THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 227…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 10 AM this morning to 7 PM MST this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 227.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM this morning to

7 PM MST this evening. For the Fire Weather Watch, from

Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph today. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph on Thursday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise

extreme caution with any outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.