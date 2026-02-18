Red Flag Warning issued February 18 at 11:36AM MST until February 19 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MST Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 233.

* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 7 PM MST this

evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM

MST Thursday.

* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph today. West

winds 15 to 25 mph on Thursday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread rapidly and erratically.

Exercise extreme caution and avoid activities which could start

a wildfire.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.